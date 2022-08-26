SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
The vehicle is suspected to be connected to the deadly Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting.
Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting
According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and...
Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of jail bars
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. jail sergeant with assaulting handcuffed inmate
Colleges, universities, and schools are on alert for monkeypox. The risk of contracting...
Monkeypox has schools on alert
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
Curtis Jackson, 13, had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed to start...
Teen shot 7 times and kicked by friend is fighting for his life, family says