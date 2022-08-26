SkyView
Truck convoy to raise awareness, funds for Special Olympics South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, more than 100 trucks will be escorted by Law Enforcement Torch Run officers as they drive across the state to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics South Carolina.

Truckers will meet at the South Carolina State Farmers Market Saturday morning and will be escorted north and then back south on I-77. Opening remarks will start around 9:45 a.m. and law enforcement will begin leading the convoy at 10:30 a.m.

When the truckers return to the Farmers Market, they will be welcomed by Special Olympics athletes, families, friends, colleagues, law enforcement officers and supporters, according to officials.

A lunch and celebration will be followed by an awards ceremony to recognize participating truckers.

