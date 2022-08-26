SkyView
Threat against Dreher High School leads to increased law enforcement presence

FILE PHOTO of Dreher High School (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dreher High School will have an increased law enforcement presence Friday after someone threatened the school.

District officials said that an unknown person in the chat of a Youtube live stream of the Dreher vs. AC Flora JV football game made a threat yesterday.

Law enforcement is investigating.

As a precaution, district officials say there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school and the Dreher vs. AC Flora Varsity football game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

