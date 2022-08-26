Teen soldier dies after training at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvanian Army National Guard died after training and being hospitalized at Fort Jackson.

Officials said Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken by Fort Jackson EMS to an area hospital after collapsing during physical training on Aug. 20th.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.