Teen soldier dies after training at Fort Jackson

Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvanian Army National Guard died after training and being hospitalized at Fort Jackson.

Officials said Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken by Fort Jackson EMS to an area hospital after collapsing during physical training on Aug. 20th.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

