Suspects arrested in deadly shooting that left teen dead on Fashion Dr.

Three suspects were arrested in a deadly shooting that left a teen dead on Fashion Dr.
Three suspects were arrested in a deadly shooting that left a teen dead on Fashion Dr.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead.

RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartment. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lott said Za’quan Grant and Na’quan Addison are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jaheim Walker is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and obstruction.

An investigation found a robbery led to gunfire between the men and Walker. Walker was hit multiple times and the men left the scene.

All three suspects are currently booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

