Structure fire off Kennerly Road, contained by Columbia-Richland Fire Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Kennerly Road Thursday evening.

According to CRFD’s Public Information Officer, Mike DeSumma crews were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the property.

The main house on the property was not damaged, but an under-construction pool house was engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.

The fire was contained around 8:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

