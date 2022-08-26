SkyView
Soda City Live: Local vlogger reviews popular Midlands attractions

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re new to the area or if you’ve wanted to try a restaurant or attraction in the Midlands and wanted to know how it was before you go, local video blogger (vlogger) Ken Walker has tried pretty much any place you can think of, and if he hasn’t he’s open to trying more.

Walker has thousands of followers on both his Instagram page and TikTok from his reviews of local restaurants, events and venues.

For more details or to check out these amazing reviews yourself, follow Ken Walker below.

Marketing/Branding Strategist (@thekenwalkershow) • Instagram photos and videos.

