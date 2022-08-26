Soda City Live: Organization seeks to share love of sports with youth in DJJ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is no doubt that children are the future. One organization wants to ensure that children in the juvenile justice system have access to recreation like any other child.

Share One Love is a program that works both inside and outside of DJJ facilities in South Carolina and offers sports therapy and life-skill training for youth.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.