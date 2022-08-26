Soda City Live: Annual Main Street Latin Festival is back

SkyView
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - America is a melting pot, filled with different cultures, people and traditions.

Latin culture is a very big part of American Culture and this weekend the city of Columbia will be able to experience the Latin influence through art, music, food and more at the annual Main Street Latin Festival.

Saturday, August 27th you and your family will be able to experience this event in person.

For more information, click here.

Celestial Healing Garden presents: Tea Party & Brunch Social