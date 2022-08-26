SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45.
No other information has been released.
If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call the Pelion Police Department at 803-894-2520 (Press 2 for the Admin Line). You can also reach out to PPD via Facebook Messenger.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
