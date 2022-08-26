SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call the Pelion Police Department at 803-894-2520 (Press 2 for the Admin Line). You can also reach out to PPD via Facebook Messenger.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

