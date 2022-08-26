SkyView
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. jail sergeant with assaulting handcuffed inmate

FILE PHOTO of jail bars
FILE PHOTO of jail bars(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant was arrested and charged with assaulting an inmate, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, was charged with second-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident that happened on March 31.

An incident report states that, while on duty, Payne was walking the victim, an inmate, back from the booking area when Payne violently grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed him against the wall. The victim was handcuffed during the incident.

SLED said Payne then executed a leg sweep and took the victim to the floor.

“At no point in the interaction did [redacted] pose a threat of physical harm or escape from the facility,” the incident report states.

Payne’s SC Criminal Justice Academy file shows that Payne was fired on April 1, pending a criminal investigation and criminal charges.

The reason for his termination states “Sgt. Payne used more force than needed when dealing with a detainee that was handcuffed and being escorted to the housing unit.”

Payne is no longer in custody.



