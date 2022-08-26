Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie.

Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.

A warrant said he conspired with a co-defendant to commit a robbery related to the death of McDuffie.

McDuffie was found dead on the morning of July 19 inside the auto shop in the 1500 block of Airport Rd. McDuffie has been in communication with Priscilla Maria Graves on July 18 about repair work and had been asked by her to meet him at the shop.

Investigators said she conspired to commit an armed robbery on McDuffie. He was robbed of a large sum of money and shot several times. He was found dead the next day before the business opened.

Graves was arrested on Aug. 2nd.

Robinson was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for Monday, Aug. 27, 2022.

