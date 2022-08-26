SCDNR to offer free boat inspections during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are providing free boat inspections during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the free inspections will take place at boat landings across the state from Sept. 3-5.

The agency said those found not to be in compliance will not be ticketed during the inspections, and will instead be allowed to correct any problems before launching their boats.

Below is a list of dates, times and locations for inspections across the state:

SEPTEMBER 3

Darlington County — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Horry County — Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington County — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Pickens County — 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon

York County — Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon

SEPTEMBER 4

Anderson County — River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon

Beaufort County — Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Charleston County — Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Clarendon County — Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Fairfield County — Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon

SEPTEMBER 5 (LABOR DAY)

Charleston County — Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon

Darlington County — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Laurens County — River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington County — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Oconee County — South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon

York County — Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon

