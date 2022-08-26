SkyView
PremieR2Career offers paid job opportunities for students

The City of Columbia and Richland School District Two are providing teens with paid work...
The City of Columbia and Richland School District Two are providing teens with paid work experience opportunities.(Richland Two Strategic Partnerships Twitter)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia and Richland School District Two are providing teens with paid work experience opportunities. The program is for high school students ages 16 through 18.

“The partnership will give students the opportunity to participate in mock job interviews and receive feedback from Human Resources personnel, in preparation for actual job interviews. This joint effort will also support job readiness for current and future potential employment opportunities for our students,” said Jenniferr Cain, Director of College and Career Initiatives for Richland Two.

Students will have the chance to get work experience for five months in various departments within the city and earn money.

The MOU program extends through 2025 and will provide internship opportunities for future students as well.

