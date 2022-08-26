One dies in Sumter fatal collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday.

According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision.

The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road.

The coroner says McCray was ejected from the car, and transported to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.

The collision is under the investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

