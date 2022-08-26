Lexington County “Heroin trafficker” sentenced to 30 years in prison

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following a jury trial in Lexington County earlier this week.

According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Israel Mendoza Cervantes, 29, was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

A co-defendant, Angel M. Ibarra, was also convicted of trafficking heroin following a jury trial in Lexington County in May, and was sentenced 25 years for his role in the narcotics trafficking operation.

Angel M. Ibarra (Lexington County Detention Center)

In September of 2018, Richland County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents met with narcotics agents from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department regarding “Ace” Angel Ibarra and “Migo” Israel Mendoza Cervantes, who were had moved to Lexington County, and RCSD believed they were involved with selling heroin.

LCSD also opened an investigation into Ibarra and Cervantes. They began surveillance of Ibarra’s residence at Leica Lane in the West Columbia area of Lexington County, and determined this residence was the center of the drug enterprise.

After conducting surveillance on Ibarra’s home and after known heroin transactions by Cervantes and his associates, LCSD obtained a search warrant for Ibarra.

A search was done on October 24, 2018, with both LCSD and SWAT agents, and Richland County officers.

According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, as SWAT officers entered a shed on the residence’s property, Cervantes was lying face down on the floor with 4 firearms, packaging materials, digital scales, money, heroin, cocaine, and cutting agents in his reach.

Cervantes was then taken into custody and admitted to authorities that everything in the shed were his and Ibarra’s. He further admitted that he and Ibarra used the shed for their drug enterprise.

During the execution of the search warrant, LCSD agents found approximately 105 grams of heroin, three digital scales, approximately $3,000 in cash, cutting agents, balloons used for packaging the heroin, three rifles, one handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the shed.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant Solicitor Oppenheimer presented statistical information regarding 53 overdose deaths attributable to heroin in Lexington County since 2018.

“To deal in such a potent drug was unconscionable,” Oppenheimer said.

Under South Carolina law, Trafficking Heroin is classified as a violent crime and Cervantes is not eligible for parole.

Cervantes will be transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of the sentence. Ibarra is currently incarcerated at the Department of Corrections.

