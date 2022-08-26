SkyView
Hammond School completes classroom reconstruction after fire, welcomes back firefighters

Hammond welcomed back firefighters who helped extinguish a fire in February after completing...
Hammond welcomed back firefighters who helped extinguish a fire in February after completing reconstruction on the classrooms.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hammond announced it had completed the reconstruction of its lower school classrooms after a fire damaged it in February.

Friday saw the school welcome crew members from the Fort Jackson and Columbia Fire Department who helped extinguish the fire. In total 14 classrooms were damaged in the evening fire.

“Though the fire unexpectedly caused us to shift students to new spaces, our Hammond community, administration and teachers quickly came together to ensure lower school students only lost one day of classroom instruction, and to make sure the academic year continued as smoothly as possible,” said Andy North, head of school at Hammond.

He continued, “We were also overwhelmed with how the Columbia community and other schools and their families supported our school at that time, and we are forever grateful. It’s exciting to come full circle and welcome the school year and students to their classrooms in the way we’d hoped to do so.”

More information about the school can be found at the link here.

