Furry Friend Friday - Judah

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Judah is a 1-year-old Boxer mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Judah is super sweet and goofy! He is a high-energy dog that would love an active family to match his lifestyle. Judah would do best with someone home often to exercise him, work on training, play with him or even take him fun places like hiking! Judah loves swimming in the river, a pool or the lake! He has even learned how to canine cycle, running alongside a human on bike. This extremely intelligent boy needs someone that can keep him busy both mentally and physically. He is basically a puppy in a large dog body!

Judah has been homeless for almost a year. His perfect family just has not come along yet but we know they are out there! Our organization was recently gifted a DNA test kit and decided to use it on this fascinating boy in the hopes of better understanding his needs. We were surprised to learn that Judah is mostly Boxer, with a few hints of German Shepherd, American Staffordshire Terrier, and Coonhound. When looking at his breeds, we can confirm that he is a smart, high-energy dog that needs a lot of enrichment and exercise but will be a rewarding, loyal, forever companion for a special someone!

Judah loves training! He is a completely different dog when he is in training mode. Judah is a VERY obedient dog. It just takes a special, experienced dog owner to give him that structured environment that he will thrive in. He is super treat-motivated too which makes training fun for everyone! When he does not get the chance to release that energy, he becomes mouthy. For this reason, we do not recommend young children in the home. Judah is a superstar with other dogs that match his energy level, but he does play rough. We would love to see him in a home with another canine friend to play with!

Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Cats and kittens are only $25 and dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

