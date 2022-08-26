Fisher House of Columbia set for operation by 2023

SkyView
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The International Fisher House Foundation is installing its 94th comfort home on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.

After procuring the necessary space, Columbia’s VA Health Care System applied for and was awarded a 16-suite Fisher House in 2015.

Seven years later, Fisher House broke ground at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Campus on March 15, 2022. Now, the 14,490 square-foot complex is set to house sixteen families each night.

“Though it sounds like it’s been a long time... it’s been erased because we can focus on what is about to come to fruition,” said Tammy Finney, Chief of Community Relations and Engagement for the Columbia VA Health Care System.

Finney says the Columbia VA system services 36 of the 46 counties in South Carolina and is expanding patient experience through the Fisher House partnership.

“As we all know, having family is a part of the best medicine you can have in any healing journey, [Fisher House] will allow the veteran’s families to be a part of the patient experience,” continued Finney.

The VA will determine qualifying residency on a case-by-case basis. Fisher House no. 94 will be limited to families commuting at least fifty miles to visit their loved ones on the Dorn VA Campus.

According to the senior project superintendent, the facility will be entrusted to the Columbia VA system within Q1 of 2023.

