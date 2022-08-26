SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Warming up this weekend, few isolated thunder showers

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs this weekend will be in the low 90s with a 20% chance of isolated showers and some thunder for the afternoon.

First Alert Headlines:

  • Temps are around 90 Saturday and Sunday with a 20% chance for a few isolated storms.
  • There’s a 30% chance of afternoon storms Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.
  • A cold front nears Wednesday and helps increase our chances of rain and storms to 40%.
  • There’s a better chance of showers and storms Thursday through Saturday, near 50%.
  • We have 2 areas worth watching in the Atlantic, one in the Caribbean sea that has a 20% chance of development, and the other with a 30% chance in the middle of the Atlantic.



First Alert Summary:

A summer-like pattern is setting up for the weekend and well into next week. The Bermuda High pressure system is just to our east and will funnel in a southern flow that brings in more humidity and warmth.

Lows tonight are in the low 70s with a 20% chance of showers and storms.






Saturday and Sunday highs reach to near 90s. We have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated storms. The southern flow continues throughout the weekend.






Monday and Tuesday has a little more moisture coming from the Gulf and there’s a 30% chance of isolated storms for the afternoon.






A cold front nears the region Wednesday and that will help increase our chances of rain and storms to 40% in the afternoon and evening. The front stalls for Thursday and brings a 50% chance of more rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s.




There is an area of thunderstorms that has moved off the African coast that has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days as it interacts with a tropical wave. There’s also an area around the Windward Islands that also a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.




Forecast Update:

Tonight: Clouds sticking around with temps falling into the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Highs are around 90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs are near 90.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High temps in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High temps around 87.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s.




Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

