SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days

Krystal Anderson
Krystal Anderson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area.

She was reported missing Wednesday by her mother, Wanda Sumter, after relatives hadn’t heard from Anderson since Saturday.

The mother told deputies this is unusual for Anderson, who normally has communication with her mother or other family members on a daily basis.

CRIME | Suspects arrested after 80-year-old woman robbed at Augusta Mall

“We found out that she was missing from her oldest child’s father who suspected something was wrong because she never showed up to get her son for school,” said Anderson’s sister, Shadira Smothers. “I then received a call from her job and the school became worried.”

Smothers said she’d been told by her nephew that Anderson disappeared after an argument with boyfriend Tony Berry, outside on Saturday night.

“Tony came back in the house,” Smothers said. “No one has seen her since. Tony claimed she ran off. The school, her job, family, and friends know she would never abandon her four children.”

A Wagener police officer told deputies he’d spoken with several people, including to Berry by phone, about Anderson. The officer said Berry stated she had not been at the residence since Sunday and had left the children with him.

CRIME | Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder

Three of the kids went to school on Monday but not Tuesday, according to deputies. By Wednesday, Sumter had found them and taken them to the sheriff’s headquarters.

Berry didn’t wish to report Anderson as missing and told an officer “Krystal often does this,” a deputy wrote in an incident report.

Smothers said the location of Berry is unknown now, too.

When Aiken County deputies have tried to call Anderson and Berry, the calls have gone directly to voice mail.

The case has been turned over to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Agency’s criminal investigation division, according to the agency. Anyone with information about Anderson is urged to contact deputies at 803-648-6811.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Teen soldier dies after training at Fort Jackson
Israel Mendoza Cervantes
Lexington County “Heroin trafficker” sentenced to 30 years in prison
Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and...
Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County

Latest News

SNAP and EBT outages reported across the country
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warm summer-like weather continues; Tropics are more active
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
Surveillance photo of car possibly involved with shooting on Ripplemeyer Ave.
Police still looking for murder suspect accused of killing 20-year-old
Madam CJ Walker
Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, nation’s first self-made female millionaire with new doll