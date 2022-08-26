SkyView
Deputies: Three people shot in Gaston, investigators collecting evidence

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting is currently being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after receiving reports of three people being shot in Gaston.

According to deputies, a 911 call came in around 8:15 p.m. stating there was an incident on the 100 block of Glenn Rd., off Old Wire Rd.

Deputies have secured the scene at this time and say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Investigators have reason to believe this was an isolated incident.

Detectives are around the scene trying to identify potential witnesses, according to LCSD, and crime scene investigators are expected to be in the area processing the scene and collecting evidence.

