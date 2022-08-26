Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men have been arrested after attempting catalytic converter theft in Orangeburg County Monday morning.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and Brandon Hanna, 23, were taken into custody after a “concerned citizen” called OCSO saying there were suspicious subjects exiting a car that had stopped at an apartment complex on Wingate St. around 5:20 a.m.

Deputies say the caller stated the subjects may have weapons in their possession. As deputies arrived, the vehicle was stopped after the driver attempted to leave the area.

Both Jones and Hanna were found nearby lying on the ground in an attempt to hide when a Sawzall was also found on the ground, according to OCSO.

A white Buick LaCrosse was then searched, and a number of narcotics, another Sawzall, and a catalytic converter that appeared to already have been cut from a vehicle were found.

According to deputies, one of the subjects admitted they had chosen the location to cut more converters from vehicles “but law enforcement arrived first.”

“These thieves admitted our arrival prevented their damaging our citizen’s vehicles by stealing catalytic converters,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “This is how it looks when law enforcement and the community work together.”

Hughes faces charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I, II, or II, narcotics, and possession of Schedule IV narcotics.

Jones is charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, and possession of methamphetamine.

Hanna is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals.

Jones and Hanna have previous arrests on similar charges, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.