SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and...
According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and Brandon Hanna, 23, were taken into custody after a “concerned citizen” called OCSO saying there were suspicious subjects exiting a car that had stopped at an apartment complex on Wingate St. around 5:20 a.m. Monday.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men have been arrested after attempting catalytic converter theft in Orangeburg County Monday morning.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and Brandon Hanna, 23, were taken into custody after a “concerned citizen” called OCSO saying there were suspicious subjects exiting a car that had stopped at an apartment complex on Wingate St. around 5:20 a.m.

Deputies say the caller stated the subjects may have weapons in their possession. As deputies arrived, the vehicle was stopped after the driver attempted to leave the area.

Both Jones and Hanna were found nearby lying on the ground in an attempt to hide when a Sawzall was also found on the ground, according to OCSO.

A white Buick LaCrosse was then searched, and a number of narcotics, another Sawzall, and a catalytic converter that appeared to already have been cut from a vehicle were found.

According to deputies, one of the subjects admitted they had chosen the location to cut more converters from vehicles “but law enforcement arrived first.”

“These thieves admitted our arrival prevented their damaging our citizen’s vehicles by stealing catalytic converters,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “This is how it looks when law enforcement and the community work together.”

Hughes faces charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I, II, or II, narcotics, and possession of Schedule IV narcotics.

Jones is charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, and possession of methamphetamine.

Hanna is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals.

Jones and Hanna have previous arrests on similar charges, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This picture was taken on Farrow Road where traffic was backed up due to a gas line being cut...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim
Amari first started to feel ill in March of 2022.
Columbia child in search of donor for rare blood disease treatment
Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees
Hanahan Police say Christopher Ryan Constine for first-degree domestic violence and unlawful...
Multiple agencies continue search for father after 7-year-old daughter found safe
Richland School District Two
WATCH: Richland Two holds meeting on school lunches
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temps warming up for the weekend, few storms too