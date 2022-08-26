SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Church partners with college to offer recovery living for students

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WILX)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The life of a college student is all about juggling your school life and your personal life, and for students in recovery- the juggling is more intense.

WeCo Cottage aims to help those students find that balance. It provides students with a space to find that balance all while building relationships with other students with similar experiences.

The program is a partnership between Lutheran Services in South Carolina and Gamecock Recover, a program that helps students struggling with addiction at the University of South Carolina.

For more information about WeCo Cottage, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and...
Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students

Latest News

Soda City: Annual Main Street Latin Festival is back
Soda City Live: Annual Main Street Latin Festival is back
Soda City Live: Local vlogger reviews popular Midlands attractions
FILE PHOTO
Soda City Live: Organization seeks to share love of sports with youth in DJJ
Soda City Live: Tea Party and Brunch Social, Supply Drive
Celestial Healing Garden presents: Tea Party & Brunch Social