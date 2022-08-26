Church partners with college to offer recovery living for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The life of a college student is all about juggling your school life and your personal life, and for students in recovery- the juggling is more intense.

WeCo Cottage aims to help those students find that balance. It provides students with a space to find that balance all while building relationships with other students with similar experiences.

The program is a partnership between Lutheran Services in South Carolina and Gamecock Recover, a program that helps students struggling with addiction at the University of South Carolina.

