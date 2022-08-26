B Strong Group hosts community blood drive in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The B Strong Group is hosting the community Cycle of Sickle Cell Disease and Blood Drive event Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the event, in partnership with the Richland County Recreation Commission and the American Red Cross, will be held at Eastover Park, 1031 Main St. It is free to the community.

Participants can ride, walk or run to take part. There will be vendors, give-a-aways, music and sickle cell trait testing among other activities. Organizers said roughly 4,500 people with sickle cell disease live in SC.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with The B Strong Group core values of giving back to the community,” said Brenda Green, Founder & CEO. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

More information about the group can be found at the link here.

