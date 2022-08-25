SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Richland Two holds meeting on school lunches

Richland School District Two
Richland School District Two(Richland School District Two)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland Two school district is holding a meeting tonight on school lunch policies. This comes after the district issued an apology earlier in the week after parents received a message from the district Monday.

Parents expressed concern after a reminder was sent to parents about school lunch debts. With pandemic lunch programs expiring, parents now have to resume paying for their student’s food. However, the district communicated that students with lunch debts will potentially have their meals thrown away under the policy.

The district’s website previously said, “High School students are allowed to charge up to $10 on their cafeteria account. Once the cafeteria account reaches the allowed $10 negative balance, the cashier will no longer allow the student a meal. Cashiers will use discretion when not allowing a high school student a meal. The meal will not be dumped in the trash in front of students, instead, it is to be taken to the kitchen and disposed of out of the view of students.”

Thursday’s meeting held only one item on the agenda, the discussion of the policy.

The district is encouraging families to apply for free and reduced lunch on their website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This picture was taken on Farrow Road where traffic was backed up due to a gas line being cut...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim
Amari first started to feel ill in March of 2022.
Columbia child in search of donor for rare blood disease treatment
Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Temps warming up for the weekend, few storms too
The vehicle is suspected to be connected to the deadly Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting.
Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting
The SC Parental Leave Law was ceremonially signed Thursday.
WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs parental leave law
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car