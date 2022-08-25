WATCH: Richland Two holds meeting on school lunches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland Two school district is holding a meeting tonight on school lunch policies. This comes after the district issued an apology earlier in the week after parents received a message from the district Monday.

Parents expressed concern after a reminder was sent to parents about school lunch debts. With pandemic lunch programs expiring, parents now have to resume paying for their student’s food. However, the district communicated that students with lunch debts will potentially have their meals thrown away under the policy.

The district’s website previously said, “High School students are allowed to charge up to $10 on their cafeteria account. Once the cafeteria account reaches the allowed $10 negative balance, the cashier will no longer allow the student a meal. Cashiers will use discretion when not allowing a high school student a meal. The meal will not be dumped in the trash in front of students, instead, it is to be taken to the kitchen and disposed of out of the view of students.”

Thursday’s meeting held only one item on the agenda, the discussion of the policy.

The district is encouraging families to apply for free and reduced lunch on their website.

