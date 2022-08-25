SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to sign parental leave law

FILE PHOTO of Gov. McMaster
FILE PHOTO of Gov. McMaster(Gov. McMaster's office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the state’s new parental leave law.

It impacts state employees and allows them to take up to six weeks of paid time off after the birth of a child in their family. It provides for six weeks for the parent who gave birth and two weeks for non-birthing parents. This includes those who adopt or foster.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This picture was taken on Farrow Road where traffic was backed up due to a gas line being cut...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared
Amari first started to feel ill in March of 2022.
Columbia child in search of donor for rare blood disease treatment
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation
RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation

Latest News

Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
The state legislature set aside about $20 million in the current state budget for the project,...
Officials investigating fire at DJJ Broad River Road Complex
There are three resignations amid poll worker payment delays in Richland County.
Three resignations amid poll worker payment delay
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim