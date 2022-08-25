WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to sign parental leave law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the state’s new parental leave law.

It impacts state employees and allows them to take up to six weeks of paid time off after the birth of a child in their family. It provides for six weeks for the parent who gave birth and two weeks for non-birthing parents. This includes those who adopt or foster.

