Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in a murder investigation.

CPD investigators released a photo Thursday of a 2015 Nissan Altima that is suspected of being used in a deadly shooting of the 20-year-old victim.

The vehicle is suspected to be connected to the deadly Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting. (CPD)

On Aug. 23 officers were called to the North Pointe Estates apartment complex near Ripplemeyer Rd. A Shotspotter alert and 911 call alerted police to shots fired. On arrival they found Travis Sutton with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later died of his injuries.

CPD says the suspect vehicle has South Carolina plates of UMJ-492. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or their local law enforcement.

