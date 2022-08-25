SkyView
Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting

The vehicle is suspected to be connected to the deadly Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting.
The vehicle is suspected to be connected to the deadly Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting.(CPD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in a murder investigation.

CPD investigators released a photo Thursday of a 2015 Nissan Altima that is suspected of being used in a deadly shooting of the 20-year-old victim.

The vehicle is suspected to be connected to the deadly Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting.
The vehicle is suspected to be connected to the deadly Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting.(CPD)

On Aug. 23 officers were called to the North Pointe Estates apartment complex near Ripplemeyer Rd. A Shotspotter alert and 911 call alerted police to shots fired. On arrival they found Travis Sutton with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later died of his injuries.

CPD says the suspect vehicle has South Carolina plates of UMJ-492. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or their local law enforcement.

Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

