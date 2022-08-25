Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, started two pursuits and crashed into a patrol vehicle.

Devon Ray Shealy, 21, is charged with first-degree assault, four counts of failure to stop for blue lights, four counts of reckless driving and one count of grand larceny, according to Sheriff Jay Koon.

Deputies say they saw Shealy speeding and driving into oncoming traffic on Wednesday afternoon. Shealy was suspected of stealing the truck he was driving.

Deputies tried to pull Shealy over on Goose Platter Road but he drove away and eventually crashed into a patrol unit. Deputies later ended the pursuit.

Later, deputies say they saw Shealy driving recklessly and attempted another traffic stop. Shealy allegedly initiated another pursuit and eventually got out of the truck and ran away.

Shealy was arrested after a short chase. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

No deputies were injured in the pursuits, according to Koon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.