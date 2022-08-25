FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two lanes closed after crash on I-126 near Broad River Bridge
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two lanes of I-126 west at the Broad River Bridge are closed after a crash.
The crash happened around 8:32 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
