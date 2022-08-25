FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic stalled on I-77 north near Blythewood
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 north near exit 27 has closed the right lane and stalled traffic.
The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., according to SCDOT.
Traffic near Blythewood Road is backed up.
If you need to travel through the area, use caution and expect delays.
