FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic stalled on I-77 north near Blythewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 north near exit 27 has closed the right lane and stalled traffic.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., according to SCDOT.

Traffic near Blythewood Road is backed up.

If you need to travel through the area, use caution and expect delays.

