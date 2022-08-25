FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning.

The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m.

Troopers reported injuries.

