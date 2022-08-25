FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning.
The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT.
The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m.
Troopers reported injuries.
