FIRST ALERT- Temps warming up for the weekend, few storms too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are warming up this weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 there’s a chance of a few storms in the afternoon too.

First Alert Headlines:

Friday we have highs near 87 with a 30% chance of isolated storms.

Temps are near 90 Saturday with a 20% chance for the afternoon hours.

It’s warm and humid Sunday with a 30% chance for the afternoon.

Few isolated storms are possible for Monday and Tuesday with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We have 2 areas worth watching in the Atlantic, both with a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

First Alert Summary:

We are cloudy tonight and we see a few isolated showers this evening with more chances of rain lasting into Friday morning. Chances are around 20 to 40%.

We have a stationary boundary over the area and a large trough in the jet stream Friday. There’s a 30% chance of isolated storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs are a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

The jet moves a little farther north and we warm up to 90 Saturday. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms for the afternoon. We have partly cloudy skies throughout most of the day.

Sunday we have more humidity coming in from the south as a Bermuda high brings a southern flow to the region. Lows are down to the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.

The summer-like pattern continues through next week. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a 20-30% chance of some afternoon storms.

There is an area of thunderstorms that has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. There’s also an area around the Windward Islands that also a 20% chance of development.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: A few hit and miss showers with lows around 70. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Chance of rain is around 40%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Highs are near 90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High temps in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High temps around 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs are near 92.

