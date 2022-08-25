Officials investigating fire at DJJ Broad River Road Complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Juvenile Justice said an early morning fire is under investigation Thursday.

Staff at the Broad River Road Complex noticed smoke at around 7 a.m. in a woodworking building behind the Birchwood school. First responders arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.

DJJ says no one was hurt in the fire and no one was in the building at the time. The cause is still under investigation.

