Officials investigating fire at DJJ Broad River Road Complex

The state legislature set aside about $20 million in the current state budget for the project,...
The state legislature set aside about $20 million in the current state budget for the project, for which the need is pressing, the Department of Juvenile Justice's leader said.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Juvenile Justice said an early morning fire is under investigation Thursday.

Staff at the Broad River Road Complex noticed smoke at around 7 a.m. in a woodworking building behind the Birchwood school. First responders arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.

DJJ says no one was hurt in the fire and no one was in the building at the time. The cause is still under investigation.

