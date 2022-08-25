SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies search for two teenagers missing since last week

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens who went missing last week.

Arianna “Aspen” Larsen, 13, and Sarah Pipkin, 15, were reported missing to deputies.

Pipkin was last seen on Aug. 15 at around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. near Marshal Acres Road. She was seen walking with friends from Cane Bay High School to her home in Spring Hill Plantation. She was last seen wearing faded black jeans, white Nike Air Forces and a black Bob Ross T-shirt. She was carrying a gray backpack with flowers on it. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Larsen is missing from the Cane Bay/Windwood area of the county and was last seen Friday at 3 p.m. Larsen was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt. Her hair is half red and half brown and about shoulder length.

Anyone who sees either girl is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This picture was taken on Farrow Road where traffic was backed up due to a gas line being cut...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim
Amari first started to feel ill in March of 2022.
Columbia child in search of donor for rare blood disease treatment
Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients