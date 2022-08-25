Columbia couple launches canned cocktail “Yachtail”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two years ago, Kelly and Emily Barnes never knew they would venture into the business of canned cocktails.

However, given Kelly’s 10-plus years in the food and beverage industry, it’s no surprise to see the couple thriving in the space, now.

At the height of the canned seltzer craze, Kelly and Emily sampled a few of the popular options and ultimately decided they could do better.

That’s when their journey began -- launching Boat Drink Beverage LLC, and working toward the creation of their very own canned drink.

Fast forward to Memorial Day weekend of this year, the Barnes’ officially introduced “Yachtail,” a canned cocktail, that now sits in over 40 stores across the state.

The 6% ABV cocktail is vodka-based, with flavors of pineapple, grapefruit, and cranberry.

The Barnes’ say the beverage is made with real ingredients and consumers should expect it to be an elevated option to the already-available canned beverages.

Yachtail is sold in four-packs for around $19. More information on Boar Drink Beverage LLC and Yachtail can be found on their website.

