SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia couple launches canned cocktail “Yachtail”

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two years ago, Kelly and Emily Barnes never knew they would venture into the business of canned cocktails.

However, given Kelly’s 10-plus years in the food and beverage industry, it’s no surprise to see the couple thriving in the space, now.

At the height of the canned seltzer craze, Kelly and Emily sampled a few of the popular options and ultimately decided they could do better.

That’s when their journey began -- launching Boat Drink Beverage LLC, and working toward the creation of their very own canned drink.

Fast forward to Memorial Day weekend of this year, the Barnes’ officially introduced “Yachtail,” a canned cocktail, that now sits in over 40 stores across the state.

The 6% ABV cocktail is vodka-based, with flavors of pineapple, grapefruit, and cranberry.

The Barnes’ say the beverage is made with real ingredients and consumers should expect it to be an elevated option to the already-available canned beverages.

Yachtail is sold in four-packs for around $19. More information on Boar Drink Beverage LLC and Yachtail can be found on their website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This picture was taken on Farrow Road where traffic was backed up due to a gas line being cut...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
Coroner identifies North Pointe Estates shooting victim
Amari first started to feel ill in March of 2022.
Columbia child in search of donor for rare blood disease treatment
Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Soda City Live: Tea Party and Brunch Social, Supply Drive
Celestial Healing Garden presents: Tea Party & Brunch Social
FILE PHOTO of meal prep
Be Well Wednesday with Boss Tribe Fitness
Soda City Live: Tea Party and Brunch Social, Supply Drive
Soda City Live: Tea Party and Brunch Social, Supply Drive
-
Soda City Live: Four Brown Girls Photo booth