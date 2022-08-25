SkyView
Celestial Healing Garden presents: Tea Party & Brunch Social

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This event is the 1st of many!

Normally, Marnie Enterprises, LLC and its owner Niesha Ham-McMillian (also known as NeNe Terri) host an annual school supply giveaway.

In previous years, they’ve had pillars of the community speak to the children of Clarendon School District 3 about the importance of staying in school and following their dreams. They usually have a build-a-bag workshop where children would leave the event with sturdy backpacks filled with unlimited supplies. There were no limits.

They served food, juices, and snacks and everything was absolutely free!

COVID-19 put a pause on that and they took a step back to come up with something new and innovative.

This year, the company has decided to use one of its businesses, Celestial Healing Garden, as the face of the new fundraising for the community.

The theme is UniTEA in the Clarendon CommuniTEA.

Clarendon School District 4 is comprised of 3 separate school districts. Since the schools have consolidated, owner Niesha felt as though the efforts to assist the children should be consolidated as well.

The goal is to reach and support every person of every corner in Clarendon County in any way possible. This event is for school supplies. Later this year, the company will be collecting coats, gloves, scarves, socks and more for the winter. Niesha and her husband Marcus have already planned tea parties for the future.

If you or someone you know is interested in supporting this initiative, please reach out to Niesha at 803.476.6969 or email info@celestialhg.com

Soda City Live: Tea Party and Brunch Social, Supply Drive
