Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later

Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who had been wanted since July after shooting at a Forest Acres Police officer has been arrested.

Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Investigators say around 1:30 a.m., on July 25, an FAPD officer observed a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off Decker Blvd. The officer then followed the vehicle as it traveled across Decker Blvd onto Dupont Drive.

Before a stop could be conducted, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle and two bullets struck the officer’s patrol car, according to RCSD.

The officer was not injured but bullet holes were found in the hood and roof of the patrol vehicle, and RCSD was asked to assist the Forest Acres Police Department with the investigation.

Smith was found to be on the run, and warrants were served for his arrest Wednesday. He was found at the Tourway Inn motel in Birmingham, Alabama.

Officials say Smith barricaded himself inside, but later surrendered to US Marshals.

FAPD Chief Don Robinson says RCSD and the fugitive task force worked tirelessly to find Smith.

“It was never a question of if this day would come – but when,” Chief Don Robinson said.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Smith was out on bond for two previous charges at the time of the shooting.

He was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol, stemming from an incident in November 2021.

“These shots were fired with absolutely no regard for human life. We remain grateful our officer survived, and our citizens were not harmed. Let this be a lesson that all resources will be brought to bear regionally to see dangerous fugitives taken off our streets,” Chief Robinson said.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Smith is an example of “catch and release,” due to him being out on a personal recognizance bond.

What is it going to take for the crack in our criminal justice system to be fixed? More cops be killed? I pray not,” Sheriff Lott said.

