Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder.

Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

