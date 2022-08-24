SkyView
Soda City Live: Family Farm Day and Open House at Fox Hideaway Farm
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Horses, cows, dogs, chickens, cats, and many other critters will greet you this Saturday at the Family Farm Day and Open House at Fox Hideaway Farm in Eastover.

Wendy Broman is the owner of Fox Hideaway Farm and the director of FH Cares.  And Tiffany Butler is the deputy director of FH Cares. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. event.

Fox Hideaway Farm is home to FH Cares, the group’s nonprofit organization. FH Cares was created to help support the local community and care for the rescue animals they take in at Fox Hideaway.

In addition to the family farm day, you’ll also get to enjoy the outdoor vendor market.  Plus, you’ll get to meet the Guiding Reins team and learn about the equine-assisted wellness programs that are beginning at Fox Hideaway.

Fox Hideaway Farm is located at 1822 Saint Matthew Church Road in Eastover.

Learn more about Fox Hideaway Farm at https://agriculture.sc.gov/agritourism-farms/fox-hideaway-farm/.

Learn more about Guiding Reins at https://guidingreins.org

