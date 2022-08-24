SkyView
Soda City Jazz Festival, Featuring Boney James

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Thanksgiving, there will be more to be thankful for.

Sunday, November 27th Professional Entertainment Group and Hardy Boy Entertainment will be collaborating for an inaugural Soda City Jazz Festival.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

There is also a VIP opportunity at 5:30 p.m. tickets and pricing can be found online.

