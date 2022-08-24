Soda City Jazz Festival, Featuring Boney James

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Thanksgiving, there will be more to be thankful for.

Sunday, November 27th Professional Entertainment Group and Hardy Boy Entertainment will be collaborating for an inaugural Soda City Jazz Festival.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

There is also a VIP opportunity at 5:30 p.m. tickets and pricing can be found online.

