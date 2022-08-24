SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Shelter in place issued after crew hits gas line on Hardscrabble Road

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is telling people to shelter in place after a construction crew hit a gas line on Hardscrabble Road Wednesday morning.

Part of Hardscrabble Road is closed between Clemson Road and North Brickyard Road.

Fire officials say they are monitoring the scene while Dominion repairs the gas line. Officials say drivers should seek alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

