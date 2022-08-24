FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Shelter in place issued after crew hits gas line on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is telling people to shelter in place after a construction crew hit a gas line on Hardscrabble Road Wednesday morning.

Part of Hardscrabble Road is closed between Clemson Road and North Brickyard Road.

Fire officials say they are monitoring the scene while Dominion repairs the gas line. Officials say drivers should seek alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

