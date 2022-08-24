SCDOT plans new bridge in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is drivers in Newberry County about a new bridge and construction plans.

Starting Sept. 12, 2022 until Jan. 10, 2023 Paul Long Rd. will temporarily close. Access will still be available for properties on the road. The department said the estimates on the closure time may change based on weather and other circumstances.

SCDOT says the new bridge will be wider and have improved guardrails. The bridge will also not be weight restricted so trucks will no longer have to detour.

Paul Long Rd. is getting a new bridge, SCDOT said the road will close for several months. (SCDOT)

