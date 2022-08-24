SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDOT plans new bridge in Newberry County

SCDOT logo
SCDOT logo(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is drivers in Newberry County about a new bridge and construction plans.

Starting Sept. 12, 2022 until Jan. 10, 2023 Paul Long Rd. will temporarily close. Access will still be available for properties on the road. The department said the estimates on the closure time may change based on weather and other circumstances.

SCDOT says the new bridge will be wider and have improved guardrails. The bridge will also not be weight restricted so trucks will no longer have to detour.

Paul Long Rd. is getting a new bridge, SCDOT said the road will close for several months.
Paul Long Rd. is getting a new bridge, SCDOT said the road will close for several months.(SCDOT)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
CPD responds to shooting at apartment complex
WIS FILE
South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’
Richland Two
Richland Two addresses student lunch policy, issues apology to families over communication

Latest News

This picture was taken on Farrow Road where traffic was backed up due to a gas line being cut...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Shelter in place issued after crew hits gas line on Hardscrabble Road
Rep. Beth Bernstein calls the increase in resignations a "mass exodus."
‘Mass exodus’ of election officials amid unanswered questions
wis
FIRST ALERT- More clouds, more showers and even some storms in the forecast
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night