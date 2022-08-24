SkyView
SC State updates school security, new parking requirements

SC State making improvements to campus
SC State making improvements to campus
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State is now requiring students and employees to have parking decals to park on-campus.

This new update to parking requirements on the campus, comes three days after a weekend shooting nearby which left some students injures and one person dead.

School officials have announced the new school parking decal plan as part of their “Bulldog Shield” effort to increase campus security.

“We will fully enforce parking decals, which will allow us to better monitor and protect our students, faculty and staff and visitors and who are a part of our campus community,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said.

Any student or employee who parks on campus must have a parking decal, which the school will provide free of charge.

Any students who have previously paid for a parking decal will receive a refund or have the fee credited to their student accounts.

“It is imperative that all current students with vehicles obtain their free parking decals prior to Sept. 15 or risk being ticketed, booted or towed,” Conyers said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

