Orangeburg police, S.C. State & Claflin leadership consider enhancing safety protocols following deadly shooting near campuses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols.

The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday night in the 500 block of Buckley Street, which is just blocks away from S.C State and Claflin’s campuses.

27-year-old Safiya Daniels of Irmo was shot and killed on Sunday, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s office.

Although the shooting happened at housing not affiliated with S.C. state, one S.C. State student was shot, and another suffered injuries from a fall during the incident.

Chief Charles P. Austin, Orangeburg’s Director of Public Safety, said that investigators have not yet identified any suspects or possible motives in the shooting, but that the incident strengthened the department’s resolve to ensure that there is a “fluid connectivity” between university and city resources.

“I believe the effort that we have, the cooperative effort that we have is a good one, it’s a strong one, but we want to evaluate what we’re doing to be sure that we’re getting the most we can out of the resources that are available to us,” Austin said.

With this goal in mind, Austin, city administrator Sidney Evering, S.C. State President Alexander Conyers, Claflin President Dwuan Warmack met Monday to discuss safety and security.

They reviewed existing safety procedures on campuses and discussed some possible upgrades that could be considered going forward.

The ideas discussed included additional lighting enhancements, the potential for more cameras in the surrounding areas and ways to better restrict campus access from main roads to outside visitors.

Before the shooting, S.C. State had invested $1 million to upgrade lighting and security on campus. This includes adding 700 cameras, 300 of which are already installed.

“I wholeheartedly commend and support President Conyers for the steps that he has taken,” Austin said. “We hope that we’re going to be able to do some things that will supplement the steps that he’s taken in terms of additional cameras on non-university properties. So, we’re working in concert with one another to ensure that the efforts that are being made connect.”

Additionally, the university recently approved a program for six additional campus safety officers. These officers are not sworn police officers, but will be critical toward monitoring campus activity, the university said.

Austin said in totality, these safety measures and the efforts from city and university leadership should give students confidence that Orangeburg, and its college campuses, are safe.

“I think they’re timely and I believe they will provide an additional measure of security, and I think it will go a long way toward helping our students recognize that we are concerned about their safety and well-being,” he said. “We just want them in a reciprocal kind of way to exercise caution on their part in terms of watching out for people who may not have the best interest of either campus or the city at heart.”

In a release from S.C. State, Conyers said that the safety of students and employees is the university’s priority and expressed a similar sentiment to students.

“We also are reminding students that they must be vigilant both on and off campus regarding their personal safety and to make good decisions about associations and social events,” he said.

Anyone with information is about Sunday’s shooting on Buckley Street is urged to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-533-5900, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

