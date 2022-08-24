SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsoure)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fair warning, once you hear the sound of a black hole, you can’t unhear it and it is a little terrifying.

NASA shared a 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is about 240 million light years away from Earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas, which can be translated into a note.

To be clear though, the actual note is one humans can’t hear. It is about 57 octaves below middle C.

NASA says they shifted the note so we could hear it by amplifying it and mixing it with other data they have about black holes.

The spooky sound will be perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
CPD responds to shooting at apartment complex
WIS FILE
South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’
Richland Two
Richland Two addresses student lunch policy, issues apology to families over communication

Latest News

FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
The war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark with no end in sight.
GRAPHIC: Six months of war in Ukraine impacts globe
Rep. Beth Bernstein calls the increase in resignations a "mass exodus."
‘Mass exodus’ of election officially amid unanswered questions.
Traffic alert
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Shelter in place issued after crew hits gas line on Hardscrabble Road