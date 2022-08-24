SkyView
McMaster blasts Biden debt forgiveness plan

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement Wednesday afternoon blasting President Joe Biden's...
Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement Wednesday afternoon blasting President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness plan.(Mary Green)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s governor called President Joe Biden’s plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans an example of the “liberal left’s ‘something for nothing’ entitlement culture.’”

Biden announced in a Wednesday tweet that borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

McMaster released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

Thread by thread, President Biden and the liberal Democrats are destroying the fabric of this great nation. A fabric that has held this great nation together for almost two hundred and fifty years.

The American Dream of prosperity and happiness - achieved through hard work, self-reliance, and playing by the rules - is being threatened by the liberal left’s ‘something-for-nothing’ entitlement culture of handouts, bailouts, and cop-outs.

Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments through the end of 2022.

