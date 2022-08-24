SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy at a McDonald's.(Source: Chicago Police Department, WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Bryan Sutton, of Flint, Michigan, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was in the bathroom Saturday evening at the McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago when the 62-year-old Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

When security tried to stop Sutton, he allegedly fought back. He was eventually detained and arrested when police showed up.

Sutton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
WIS FILE
South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’
Richland Two
Richland Two addresses student lunch policy, issues apology to families over communication
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
CPD responds to shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Deputy Director of Elections stepping down
Deputy Director of Elections stepping down
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, candidate in the Oklahoma Republican Primary runoff election for...
Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma