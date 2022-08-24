SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gas leak cleared after stay-at-home order in Northeast Richland County

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The section of Hardscrabble Road that runs in between Clemson and North Brickyard was shut down following a gas leak this morning.

According to Dominion Energy, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. when third-party contractors struck a natural gas line with excavation equipment.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department issued a stay-at-home order for Northeast Richland County via twitter at 9:32 a.m.

RELATED STORY: FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared

The natural gas leak was secured at 11:47 a.m. while Dominion Energy crews continued repair and supervision.

With the smell of gas lingering, Columbia-Richland Fire lifted the stay-at-home order and reopened Hardscrabble Road.

Traffic resumed in both directions by 1 p.m. with the Columbia-Richland Fire reporting no injuries, evacuations or school closures.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
North Pointe Estates shooting victim dies
This picture was taken on Farrow Road where traffic was backed up due to a gas line being cut...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
Amari first started to feel ill in March of 2022.
Columbia child in search of donor for rare blood disease treatment
WIS FILE
South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’

Latest News

How student loan forgiveness affects South Carolina borrowers
How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact South Carolina and its economy
Second grader Taila Sanders, backed by Gov. Henry McMaster, shows off her new eyeglasses at an...
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
Columbia child in search of donor
Columbia child in search of donor
Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later