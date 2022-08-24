Gas leak cleared after stay-at-home order in Northeast Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The section of Hardscrabble Road that runs in between Clemson and North Brickyard was shut down following a gas leak this morning.

According to Dominion Energy, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. when third-party contractors struck a natural gas line with excavation equipment.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department issued a stay-at-home order for Northeast Richland County via twitter at 9:32 a.m.

The natural gas leak was secured at 11:47 a.m. while Dominion Energy crews continued repair and supervision.

With the smell of gas lingering, Columbia-Richland Fire lifted the stay-at-home order and reopened Hardscrabble Road.

Traffic resumed in both directions by 1 p.m. with the Columbia-Richland Fire reporting no injuries, evacuations or school closures.

