FIRST ALERT- Showers moving in Thursday, more unsettled weather for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have cooler temps and shower chances for Thursday, then a chance of afternoon storms Friday.

First Alert Headlines:

Tonight expect a few showers here and there with lows in the low 70s.

Skies are cloudy Thursday with a 60% chance of showers in the morning and a few storms for the afternoon.

Friday looks active as well with another 50% chance of rain and storms.

Saturday has some sunshine and warmer temps, there’s also a 40% chance of afternoon storms. The same goes for Sunday.

We have 2 areas worth watching in the Atlantic, both with a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

First Alert Summary:

Skies are cloudy tonight and there’s a 50% chance of some showers around tonight, especially in the early morning hours. Low temps are in the low 70s.

A low pressure system containing some tropical moisture will move into the region Thursday morning. This increases our chances of rain to 60%. Highs are in the low 80s, about 10 degrees cooler than average. The best chance of steady rain is in the morning, then some scattered activity is expected for the afternoon.

Friday the low moves to the east, we see a little sunshine and a 50% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours. Lows are near 70 and highs reach the mid 80s.

Saturday we have upper 80s with partly cloudy skies throughout most of the day. There’s a 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. The large trough in the jet stream moves to the north and allows us to warm up. But with the heat and humidity comes the storms, and we have a repeat performance for Sunday with upper 80s and another 40% chance of afternoon storms.

Monday we have upper 80s and a 30% chance of some afternoon storms as our trough finally pushes north and a ridge of high pressure starts to build. It’s more of a summer-like pattern with high pressure builds from the east, funneling in the heat and humidity from the south.

There is an area of thunderstorms that has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. There’s also an area west of the Windward Islands that also a 20% chance of development.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Showers with with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs are around 81.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of a few showers. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High temps near 88.

